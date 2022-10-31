Create New Account
Vaccine induced AIDS; physical health under continuous threat
Karine Savard
Published 23 days ago

The highly concerning thing about this, is that jabbed people lose their identity, their connection to who they are, as a person, loving, empathic... I think they cannot restore without a heavy detox and coming back to Christ. If this is the mark of the beast, please repent, repent and pray. Use my recommendations for detoxing and supporting the immune system. Even unjabbed, one needs to detox daily as we are bombarded with many more toxins today. 🙏😘 

