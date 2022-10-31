Vaccine induced AIDS; physical health under continuous threat

The highly concerning thing about this, is that jabbed people lose their identity, their connection to who they are, as a person, loving, empathic... I think they cannot restore without a heavy detox and coming back to Christ. If this is the mark of the beast, please repent, repent and pray. Use my recommendations for detoxing and supporting the immune system. Even unjabbed, one needs to detox daily as we are bombarded with many more toxins today. 🙏😘
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.