The endgoal of the SDG's is the New World Order

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First the elimination of the farmers to remove food independancy; then fishery; then open borders to take in war refugees; reate social unrest with inflation to force rationing on the people; introduction of social credit score with digital id health passport; obligated vaccinations; depopulation; fear; disease; death..... One World Order with internet of things AND bodies. Trackable, hackable human beings pulled away from their Creator, the elite "playing God" in the cloud, but not that cloud. God will intervene, ask Him to be your savior.