How the electrification of the earth made us sick
161 views
The invisible rainbow ; Arthur Firstenberg
(apologies for the globe on the cover)
Only the prologue makes you realize how Satan, the god of electricity, wants to deceive and kill us. 2 Corinthians 2:11
"Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices"
The rainbow flag of the LGBTQ plus shows off the bioweapon that kills us; the electromagnetic spectrum. Red being the strongest signal from a cellphone as shown in the picture from the thumbnail. Luis Hernan shows in his pictures, wifi radiation we can't see with the naked eye. Hence making our enemy visible!
If we however would be able to see the full magnetic spectrum we would never use electricity at all!! Interesting fact, animals without cones can't see the rainbow. Maybe the satanic handsign is therefore a code word for electrocution of mankind ?
Keywords
diseaseselectromagnetic spectrumradiation sicknessemf waveslgbtq plus flagrainbow colours
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos