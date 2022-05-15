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Why vaxxed people get sick
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2153 views • May 15, 2022
The elite want to reduce the worldpopulation to be able to have a better control over us and take in Gods' place. How? Through graphene oxide and self assembling antenna's in the vaccination (internet of bodies) poisons in our environment, EMF, chemtrails, fluoride, vegetable oils, seed oils, aspartame etc. Avoid most if possible. Detox is our way to minimize the harm done to us on a daily basis. I want to help.
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