SDG's of 2030 🙄.... or never 😉

From the book : Human interaction, emerging technologies and future systems V 2021 (WEF)
The book, again, rubs the lies right into your face, not knowing social media has for long been catching up with their plans.
MERS is NOT Middle East Respiratory Syndrome but rather Military Elecromagnetic Radiation Sickness, so all their antimicrobial stuff does more harm than good. 5G destroys microbial DNA!!
The solutions are in NAC, glutathione, Quercetin, liposomal vit. C, D3, K2, and detox with zeolite and C60 as my top recommendations. (I will also talk in another video about a product I have been taking after someone mentioned it in the comments.)
Take chlorine dioxide only when sick as it destroys also good bacteria. Same with garlic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.