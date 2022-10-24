Chemical warfare; profit uber alles

Mass murder crimes, then and now. IGfarben, better known today under different industries that still thrive today. If you think the Nazis lost the war, think again. They've been engineering our demise for decades if not centuries. Their base behind Antarctica is real and attacked in 1947 by Operation Highjump with Amiral Byrd. In 20 minutes the whole marine fleet was destroyed, helicopters and planes included taken down by advanced UFO technologies. The former SS Ausweis van Werner von Braun became head of NASA (Not A Space Agency). Hitler by the way did not kill himself in the bunker but fled to Argentina, Bariloche, where he died in his 70ies of a heart attack. (official FBI documents confirm this). Just to say, nothing is what it seems. Knowledge is power. Sharing is caring.

