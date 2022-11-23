Create New Account
The wind is in the thorntree 💉💉💉
Karine Savard
Published Wednesday

The lyrics of Jonny Cash are interesting to say the least. The thorns being the vaccines. The women refuting their femininity while men become drag in this upside down world. Satans' reign will be shortlived. The father hen will call his chickens home while the elites are to be send to hell. It's Alpha and Omega's kingdom come 😘🙏🌻

Keywords
freedombiblehelltribulationfallen angelsjohnny cashlyrics

