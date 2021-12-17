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Year 2021 Rick Miracle Report #62, Who Are The Gates
No Covid Coronavirus
No Covid Coronavirus
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5309 views • December 17, 2021
Rick Miracles' Year 2021 Report #62, Who Are The Gates.

COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1

Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778

Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0

Dr. David Martin, Masonic Shill?
https://www.brighteon.com/be462e99-e1e8-4424-b2e8-cda68f1f9080

All Connected To Sacha Stone (Interlinked With The UN)
https://www.brighteon.com/b69b1b0a-8c90-4aa3-a896-8257d8aa976f

Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths

FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification

The Origins Of Kabbalah And Freemasonry
https://www.brighteon.com/1ac2f996-93f8-45ae-af12-1e514037a93c

Why Iranian Burn Obelisk?
https://www.brighteon.com/a8fae562-c9a9-430c-a595-f408d7c43eaa

The Not So Chosen People Cartoon
https://www.brighteon.com/669d4a91-1384-4c65-beeb-6fef3cfd637c

The Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of Satan
https://www.brighteon.com/e9167dcf-75c4-431e-b16e-79464b4f8eda

EUROPA: The Last Battle - Full Documentary (2019)
https://www.brighteon.com/838a2915-4a85-404a-8d1f-5e0208030787

In The Name Of Zion (Full Documentary)
https://www.brighteon.com/1061c18c-79bd-472a-a315-726b38424392

Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8

Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fp0mRDMjy7UL
http://rickmiracle.com
http://freemasonryandsatanism.tv
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008311954642
Keywords
hoaxmaskdeep statevaccinenwonew world orderrothschildagendapandemicdepopulationdoctorvirussecret societybill gatesjewfaucicoronaviruscovid-19pcrcovidsars-cov-2plandemicscamdemicmrnagreat reset
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