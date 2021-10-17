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The Not So Chosen People Cartoon
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5041 views • October 17, 2021
Just a short cartoon going over the history of the Bible, explaining the difference between Israel and the Jews.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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