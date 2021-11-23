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Kabbalah And Freemasonry Part 1: The Origins
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1718 views • November 23, 2021
Part 1 Mr. Raefipour speech about The Origins of Kabbalah and Freemasonry.
Part 2 Mr. Raefipour speech about The Sacred Numbers in Kabbalah and Freemasonry.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a49f3a9-22c3-43d8-a3ac-150fbae7fff1
Mr. Raefipour is researcher in the field of Satanism, Zionism, Freemasonry, Islam, End Time, Media and Mind Control, History, Twelve Imam, Religions. He is a teacher in Tehran Universities.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFlm9JYQrrk
Part 2 Mr. Raefipour speech about The Sacred Numbers in Kabbalah and Freemasonry.
https://www.brighteon.com/5a49f3a9-22c3-43d8-a3ac-150fbae7fff1
Mr. Raefipour is researcher in the field of Satanism, Zionism, Freemasonry, Islam, End Time, Media and Mind Control, History, Twelve Imam, Religions. He is a teacher in Tehran Universities.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFlm9JYQrrk
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