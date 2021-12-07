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All Connected To Sacha Stone (Interlinked With The UN)
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4491 views • December 07, 2021
"Freedom Fighter" Patrick King of Red Deer Alberta, who took on the powerful government in Alberta, and ends masking, shots ..., he is also a member of the Academy of Divine Knowledge.
https://academyofdk.com/meet-our-teachers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gcu3JfrYLGFH
The Academy of Divine Knowledge, all the "truth" speaking Dr's are connected to Sacha Stone and he is interlinked with the UN. Please take a look for yourself and do your own research to see if it is true. (Correction: David R. Steele is a former CIA case officer not a judge.)
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
7GrainsofSalt - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbgXNLQWeyc
https://academyofdk.com/meet-our-teachers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gcu3JfrYLGFH
The Academy of Divine Knowledge, all the "truth" speaking Dr's are connected to Sacha Stone and he is interlinked with the UN. Please take a look for yourself and do your own research to see if it is true. (Correction: David R. Steele is a former CIA case officer not a judge.)
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
7GrainsofSalt - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbgXNLQWeyc
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