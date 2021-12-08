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Dr. David Martin, Masonic Shill? (Part 2)
No Covid Coronavirus
No Covid Coronavirus
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18305 views • December 08, 2021
Dr. David Martin has a tattoo Eye of Horus on his shoulder.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4196513713695656&;set=ecnf.100000112067015

Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/1b17e2d3-84f7-4788-b56c-b251b2f1d6d4

All Connected To Sacha Stone (Interlinked With The UN)
https://www.brighteon.com/b69b1b0a-8c90-4aa3-a896-8257d8aa976f

2010 Australian X Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Exposes World's Secret Religion Freemasonry And Satanism
https://www.brighteon.com/ac8d4b62-cd23-416e-ab01-b888df5fff69

The Origins of Kabbalah and Freemasonry
https://www.brighteon.com/1ac2f996-93f8-45ae-af12-1e514037a93c

Why Iranians Burn Obelisk?
https://www.brighteon.com/a8fae562-c9a9-430c-a595-f408d7c43eaa

The Not So Chosen People Cartoon
https://www.brighteon.com/669d4a91-1384-4c65-beeb-6fef3cfd637c

The Star Of Remphan: The Synagogue Of Satan
https://www.brighteon.com/e9167dcf-75c4-431e-b16e-79464b4f8eda

The Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7271a6f-0bca-4048-999a-92f82d22b24a

Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8

Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZHjYw4uzhzyd
https://www.m-cam.com
http://www.davidmartin.world/about
https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/11530-Intergovernmental-Renewable-Energy-Organization
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/millennium-development-goals-(mdgs)
https://web.archive.org/web/20080502040403/http://www.ireoigo.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sustainable_Development_Goals
Keywords
healthhoaxmaskdeep statevaccinenwonew world ordercontrolled oppositionagendapandemicdepopulationvirussecret societyfreemasonmasonfaucipassportcoronaviruscovid-19pcrcovidplandemicscamdemicmrnagreat reset
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