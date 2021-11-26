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WIBO - Raefipour Told The Truth (All About Obelisk) - Part II
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1319 views • November 26, 2021
WIBO - Why Iranians Burn Obelisk? (Part 2)
Mr. Raefipour speech about the History of Obelisk.
Obelisk is a symbol of ancient Egypt and in the majority of countries where Zionist influence where there was a great show. The symbol for the world's global activity Zion.
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dfd30780-d42e-46a7-a2ad-e4deef2fa73a
Mr. Raefipour speech about the History of Obelisk.
Obelisk is a symbol of ancient Egypt and in the majority of countries where Zionist influence where there was a great show. The symbol for the world's global activity Zion.
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dfd30780-d42e-46a7-a2ad-e4deef2fa73a
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