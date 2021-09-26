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2010 Australian X Factor Winner Altiyan Childs Exposes World's Secret Religion Freemasonry And Satanism
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15948 views • September 26, 2021
"We are in a war; a war between good and evil, between God, and Lucifer. We must choose between good and evil. All the big important people have been bought, compromised, sworn to Lucifer through a secret society, Freemasonry, which is actually Satan worship. They have sworn to destroy most of mankind in a bloodbath, which is a blood sacrifice to their god, Lucifer."
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
The Knights Of Zion (2019 Full Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/964ffc2a-e628-4823-b835-25b1bae0b6af
The Knights Of Zion: Freemasonry (Extended Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/edeb5d39-0b87-4c3f-b44e-8c887db707c7
The other side story of WW1, WW2, Hitler and the NWO.
In The Name Of Zion (Full Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/1061c18c-79bd-472a-a315-726b38424392
EUROPA: The Last Battle - Full Documentary (2019).
https://www.brighteon.com/838a2915-4a85-404a-8d1f-5e0208030787
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
The Knights Of Zion (2019 Full Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/964ffc2a-e628-4823-b835-25b1bae0b6af
The Knights Of Zion: Freemasonry (Extended Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/edeb5d39-0b87-4c3f-b44e-8c887db707c7
The other side story of WW1, WW2, Hitler and the NWO.
In The Name Of Zion (Full Documentary).
https://www.brighteon.com/1061c18c-79bd-472a-a315-726b38424392
EUROPA: The Last Battle - Full Documentary (2019).
https://www.brighteon.com/838a2915-4a85-404a-8d1f-5e0208030787
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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