The Knights Of Zion (2019 Full Documentary) by Habbening Net News.Centuries after their inception, the Freemasons' secret rites and rituals remain as mysterious as ever. Even in the boiling political climate we find ourselves in today, the beliefs of this deceptively powerful order remains hidden behind metaphor, symbolism, and charity.But where do the insidious conspiracies of global control originate from, and do they have any basis in reality? What is the intrinsic relationship between Masonic demeanor and Jewish mysticism? And do these two schools of thought hold a conflict of interest?HNN puts together this documentary in hopes of shedding light on these questions that have continued to confound historians for a millennia.The purpose of this documentary is purely for education and entertainment to preserve history, no infringement is intended, all clips are used under fair use.Music credits:Ghost Theatre - Michiru YamaneLakebed - Koji KondoBriefing - Harry Gregson WilliamsMarketplace _ Michael McCannOmen - Ryan AmonScreams in the Dark - Noboyushi SanoThe Reverse Will - Akira YamaokaSource:Playlist: