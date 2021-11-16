The Other Israel: The Whole Story Of Zionist Conspiracy - Ted Pike (1987)

A 1 hour Documentary on the History of Jews, the Jewish Encyclopedia and the Babylonian Talmud.The documentary explores the Zionist crimes of Israel. Christian host Ted Pike gives insight on the evils of Judaism and the Talmud and unmasks the Jewish hatred for Christian gentiles.It also tells the Jewish history in Russia and exposes the Jewish secret behind communism and the "Russian" revolution.It then explains the history of the Jews in America and how they're not only disproportionately involved in the media and politics, but the push for anti-White ideologies such as faggotry, feminism and adultery.The only flaw about this documentary is toward the end, the narrator uses Germany as example of why we must wait on God's justice, and refrain from executing our own. This can be overlooked.The most interesting part of this film is the details in which Jews attach themselves to every subversive "social justice" movement, not for the benefit of those they reperesent, but as a tool of divide & conquer to meet their own objectives in their conquest for power & control.Compiled after 15 months' filming and editing, this fast-moving, professional video documentary by Ted Pike will give you a unique education on the inner teachings of Judaism and the talmud. It also discusses the origins of so-called anti-semitism. Ted delves into the current teachings of the Jewish faith which are painstakingly copied verbatim and passed along from Rabbi to Rabbi. These are the teachings that the Jews are to live by as found in the Babylonian Talmud, the Zohar and the Jewish encyclopedia. He discusses about the state of Israel and why all the bloodshed as well as the domination of the banking and media sectors.“The joy of killing brings Jews together.”Playlist: