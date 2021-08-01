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Tom Barnett: You Cannot "Catch" A Virus
No Covid Coronavirus
No Covid Coronavirus
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17334 views • August 01, 2021
This is Tom Barnett. He had 300 subscribers when his first video went viral with millions of views in 48 hours. It spread quickly before YT took it down, and he talks about biology and the hoax behind COVID 19. His current YT channel is here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyru4Y4KJ-kM4a51IA2oB_A

COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1

Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778

Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0

The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a

The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8

The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b

COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51

Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths

FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification

How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.
https://www.brighteon.com/f26f7b56-162d-41b7-bd56-ff1b1b0d4986
https://www.brighteon.com/522d012f-b140-4f63-be0d-1f71a3039e2d

Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.

Platlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Keywords
healthfreedomcensorshipnewsprotestcatchmaskvaccinetruthnwoyoupandemicdoctorfaucitompassportlockdowncoronaviruspcrcovidcannotplandemicscamdemicmrnabarnett
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