Tom Barnett: You Cannot "Catch" A Virus

This is Tom Barnett. He had 300 subscribers when his first video went viral with millions of views in 48 hours. It spread quickly before YT took it down, and he talks about biology and the hoax behind COVID 19. His current YT channel is here:COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.Platlist: