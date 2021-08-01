Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez: The Spike Protein Has Never Existed

Argentine geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez has read the entire virology literature and is sure that the Spike protein has never existed. He also explains why it's unlikely that a vaccinated person is contagious and suggest to all those who express pseudo-magnetism to avoid taking more doses.COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.Source:Playlist: