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Spectroscopy Analysis Reveals 99.5% Graphene Oxide In Moderna Vaccination Vial
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3307 views • August 31, 2021
In a new interview for Palabras y Verdades, La Quinta Columna clarified the doubt about the percentage of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. When they talked about it being present in 99% or almost 100%, they were referring specifically to what is obtained after analyzing the contents employing the spectroscopy technique. It is not that the whole vial is graphene, but that when the liquid is purified, the signals obtained from this filtrate show that it is 99.5% graphene.
Argentine researchers have analyzed a vial of Moderna's vaccine and also found graphene oxide in it. And also 99.5% by spectroscopy.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano: Not all of the vial is just graphene, but when you purify the content to look for graphene you realize that the signals that are received from what you are analyzing in the ninety-nine percent, what you are receiving is a signal that comes from the graphene.
There is no virus here. So we already know that the COVID disease could very well have been caused by a combination of graphene + 4G Plus. Or some quality of the 4G could have already induced the classic COVID, the pulmonary COVID.
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.
https://www.brighteon.com/f26f7b56-162d-41b7-bd56-ff1b1b0d4986
https://www.brighteon.com/522d012f-b140-4f63-be0d-1f71a3039e2d
Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-luis-marcelo-martinez.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-has-sars-cov-2-been-isolated-interview-with-christine-massey/5753322
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Argentine researchers have analyzed a vial of Moderna's vaccine and also found graphene oxide in it. And also 99.5% by spectroscopy.
Dr. José Luis Sevillano: Not all of the vial is just graphene, but when you purify the content to look for graphene you realize that the signals that are received from what you are analyzing in the ninety-nine percent, what you are receiving is a signal that comes from the graphene.
There is no virus here. So we already know that the COVID disease could very well have been caused by a combination of graphene + 4G Plus. Or some quality of the 4G could have already induced the classic COVID, the pulmonary COVID.
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.
https://www.brighteon.com/e4797465-7d9b-427c-95d1-a2029e8b9778
Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.
https://www.brighteon.com/27af5b31-8e69-47df-8675-8130d844dbb0
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification
How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.
https://www.brighteon.com/f26f7b56-162d-41b7-bd56-ff1b1b0d4986
https://www.brighteon.com/522d012f-b140-4f63-be0d-1f71a3039e2d
Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/absorption-signal.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/dr-luis-marcelo-martinez.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-graphene-oxide-a-toxic-substance-in-the-vial-of-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine/5750340
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-has-sars-cov-2-been-isolated-interview-with-christine-massey/5753322
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-the-virus-exist-the-sars-cov-2-has-not-been-isolated-biggest-fraud-in-medical-history/5752066
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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