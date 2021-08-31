Spectroscopy Analysis Reveals 99.5% Graphene Oxide In Moderna Vaccination Vial

In a new interview for Palabras y Verdades, La Quinta Columna clarified the doubt about the percentage of graphene oxide in the vaccination vials. When they talked about it being present in 99% or almost 100%, they were referring specifically to what is obtained after analyzing the contents employing the spectroscopy technique. It is not that the whole vial is graphene, but that when the liquid is purified, the signals obtained from this filtrate show that it is 99.5% graphene.Argentine researchers have analyzed a vial of Moderna's vaccine and also found graphene oxide in it. And also 99.5% by spectroscopy.Dr. José Luis Sevillano: ⁣Not all of the vial is just graphene, but when you purify the content to look for graphene you realize that the signals that are received from what you are analyzing in the ninety-nine percent, what you are receiving is a signal that comes from the graphene.There is no virus here. So we already know that the COVID disease could very well have been caused by a combination of graphene + 4G Plus. Or some quality of the 4G could have already induced the classic COVID, the pulmonary COVID.COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.Why You Cannot "Catch" A Virus.Virology Fraud Explained In 19 Minutes.The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.FOIs Reveal That Health/Science Institutions Around The World Have No Record Of SARS-CoV-2 Isolation/Purification, Anywhere, Ever.How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic and Cardiovascular Complications.Graphene Oxide is a toxic chemical substance and has electromagnetic properties. Graphene Oxide generates thrombogenicity, triggers thrombi, blood coagulation and collapse of immune system, accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts.Source:Playlist: