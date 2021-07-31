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The Final Refutal Of Virology - Dr. Stefan Lanka
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4481 views • July 31, 2021
This experiment refutes all the theory on which virology is built. The theory the viruses exist and cause disease has now been completely disproved. These experiments show that what virologists call evidence of the presence of a virus in a tissue sample are just consequences caused by the very conditions of the experiment in the laboratory, and they are never caused by the presence of a non-existent virus. (19:50)
If the Sars-Cov-2 does not exist, as has now been definitively scientifically proven, this means that, there is no virus structure, and no spike protein exists. (20:15)
The Final Refutal Of Virology by Dr. Stefan Lanka (English Version)
Narrated in English by Heather Bruno (IG@magicaldancer7)
Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.
Dr. Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.
I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.
Video author:
Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.
https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en
1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1945. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1947. https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.47.3.275
3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291340
4. Dr. Stefan Lanka: CPE - Control Experiment (21st April 2021).
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f
Dr. Stefan Lanka: What they call "viruses" are simply fragments of former cells that have never been proven to cause anything!
https://i.imgur.com/z88VyD2.png
Here are seven good documents by Dr. Stefan Lanka to read if you want to understand the problems and fraud within "virology" and why people like myself do not believe in the existence of "viruses".
1. The Virus Misconception Part 1: Measles As An Example
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/The-Virus-Misconception-Part-1-Measles-as-an-example-By-Dr-Stefan-Lanka.pdf
2. The Virus Misconception Part 2: The Beginning And End Of The Corona Crisis
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/The-Virus-Misconception-Part-2-The-beginning-and-end-of-the-corona-crisis-By-Dr-Stefan-Lanka.pdf
3. The Virus Misconception Part 3: Corona Simple And Understandable
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-3.pdf
4. Virologists
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
5. The Misinterpretation Of The Antibodies
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/Stefan-Lanka-The-Misinterpretation-of-the-Antibodies-English-Translation.pdf
From German article: https://telegra.ph/Die-Fehldeutung-der-Antik%C3%B6rper-07-12
6. How Dead Are Viruses Anyway? - Interview by Michael Delias with Dr. Stefan Lanka
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Lanka_interview_July-2020-English-Translation.pdf
7. No Panic - Dr. Stefan Lanka On Bird Flu, AIDS And The Corruption Of Medicine
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/No-Panic-Dr-Stefan-Lanka-on-Bird-Flu-AIDS-and-the-Corruption-of-Medicine.pdf
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
Source:
https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html
https://www.facebook.com/groups/germtheory.vs.terraintheory/permalink/3592354087508240
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
If the Sars-Cov-2 does not exist, as has now been definitively scientifically proven, this means that, there is no virus structure, and no spike protein exists. (20:15)
The Final Refutal Of Virology by Dr. Stefan Lanka (English Version)
Narrated in English by Heather Bruno (IG@magicaldancer7)
Dear friends, in this video I will tell you about an incredible historical event. Thanks to microbiologist Stefan Lanka, we now have the final, official refutal of virology.
Dr. Stefan Lanka conducted control experiments that refuted the methods virologists use to prove the existence of viruses.
I will explain you everything and give you the necessary context and so that you can realize the full significance of Dr. Stefan Lanka’s control experiments.
I ask you to share this video everywhere you can. This is the only way we can help this information to spread far enough to be able to create a scientific and medical revolution.
Video author:
Ekaterina Sugak, naturopath and researcher.
https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/?hl=en
1. Propagation in Tissue Cultures of Cytopathogenic Agents from Patients with Measles - 1945. https://pubmedinfo.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/propagation-in-tissue-cultures-of-cytopathogenic-agents-from-patients-with-measles.pdf
2. Measles Virus: A Summary of Experiments Concerned with Isolation, Properties, and Behavior - 1947. https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.47.3.275
3. The Role of Extracellular Vesicles as Allies of HIV, HCV and SARS Viruses.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7291340
4. Dr. Stefan Lanka: CPE - Control Experiment (21st April 2021).
https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f
Dr. Stefan Lanka: What they call "viruses" are simply fragments of former cells that have never been proven to cause anything!
https://i.imgur.com/z88VyD2.png
Here are seven good documents by Dr. Stefan Lanka to read if you want to understand the problems and fraud within "virology" and why people like myself do not believe in the existence of "viruses".
1. The Virus Misconception Part 1: Measles As An Example
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/The-Virus-Misconception-Part-1-Measles-as-an-example-By-Dr-Stefan-Lanka.pdf
2. The Virus Misconception Part 2: The Beginning And End Of The Corona Crisis
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/The-Virus-Misconception-Part-2-The-beginning-and-end-of-the-corona-crisis-By-Dr-Stefan-Lanka.pdf
3. The Virus Misconception Part 3: Corona Simple And Understandable
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-3.pdf
4. Virologists
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf
5. The Misinterpretation Of The Antibodies
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/Stefan-Lanka-The-Misinterpretation-of-the-Antibodies-English-Translation.pdf
From German article: https://telegra.ph/Die-Fehldeutung-der-Antik%C3%B6rper-07-12
6. How Dead Are Viruses Anyway? - Interview by Michael Delias with Dr. Stefan Lanka
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Lanka_interview_July-2020-English-Translation.pdf
7. No Panic - Dr. Stefan Lanka On Bird Flu, AIDS And The Corruption Of Medicine
https://truthseeker.se/wp-content/uploads/No-Panic-Dr-Stefan-Lanka-on-Bird-Flu-AIDS-and-the-Corruption-of-Medicine.pdf
COVID Does Not Exist. Germ Theory Is Fraud.
https://www.brighteon.com/176ea0b0-c624-47ef-8547-20be296646b1
The Spike Protein Has Never Existed.
https://www.brighteon.com/d088e4cb-160d-44db-92f0-ba59ccbb793a
The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You.
https://www.brighteon.com/832d5752-135a-4aed-91f1-41e2a27c51b8
The mRNA Vaccines Contain 98-99% Graphene Oxide. The 5G Can Stimulate Graphene.
https://www.brighteon.com/d210a0a2-edc2-4def-a210-877b79e8034b
COVID = Graphene + 4G/5G. The mRNA Vials Have Almost 100% Graphene Oxide.
https://www.brighteon.com/7fd888d4-5b0b-4400-b451-accefed73c51
Italy’s Postmortem On Dead Corona Patients. 5G Electromagnetic Radiation Responsible For Deaths.
https://9newsng.com/this-covid-19-nonsense-italys-postmortem-on-dead-corona-patients-proves-its-a-global-scam-5g-electromagnetic-radiation-responsible-for-deaths
Source:
https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html
https://www.facebook.com/groups/germtheory.vs.terraintheory/permalink/3592354087508240
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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