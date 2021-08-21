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La Quinta Columna: Zinc Helps Raise Glutathione Levels And Glutathione Helps Degrade Graphene Oxide
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3274 views • August 21, 2021
How To Eliminate Excess Graphene Oxide Before It Causes Thrombotic And Cardiovascular Complications.
In their program #81, La Quinta Columna keeps their research on how to detoxify graphene in the body. The team already mentioned that N-acetylcysteine and glutathione certainly work to degrade graphene, but today they talked about a very readily available supplement: zinc.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/zinc-glutathione.html
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
In their program #81, La Quinta Columna keeps their research on how to detoxify graphene in the body. The team already mentioned that N-acetylcysteine and glutathione certainly work to degrade graphene, but today they talked about a very readily available supplement: zinc.
Source:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/zinc-glutathione.html
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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