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Holy Land Day 8: Matthew 24 and the Refuge City of Pella
TruNews
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32 views • May 05, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team spends its last day in the field exploring the ruins of the ancient city of Pella, Jordan. According to historians Eusebius, Epiphanius, Regimitus, and Josephus, this is the place that Christians fled to before the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 A.D., prophesied by Jesus in Matthew 24. The team also visits Umm Qais, known in the Bible as Gadara, the place where Jesus cast out Legion into the herd of swine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/5/22

Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85

Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e

Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30

Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f

Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba -
https://www.brighteon.com/6793e334-e24d-4727-a08b-34299e452f62

Holy Land Day 6: The Journey from Mount Nebo to the Jordan River - https://www.brighteon.com/c079f280-311a-46da-9fbc-2fb43ca3efa5

Holy Land Day 7: The Revelation Church City of Philadelphia, Today’s Amman - https://www.brighteon.com/d84d6fc2-b36b-4a1d-8d73-4561fdfdba2f
Keywords
biblejesuschristiansjerusalemtrunewsjordandestructionmatthew 24legion70adswinerick wilesancient citydoc burkhartcast outprophesiedjosephusgadaraeusebiusjordanianpellaephipaniusregimitusfledumm qais
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