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Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church
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45 views • April 27, 2022
The TruNews team has arrived in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba, known in the Bible as the ancient city of Elath. Rick and Doc discuss the importance of the area, which joins the Red Sea with Egypt and Israel. They also discuss the recent discovery of the world’s oldest church in the city of Aqaba. Rick also shares what brought him to Jordan, and the significance of meetings taking place.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/27/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/27/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
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