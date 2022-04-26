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Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain
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175 views • April 26, 2022
Today was a busy first day for the TruNews team in Jordan. The morning started with a moving visit to the site where Jacob wrestled in Genesis 32.
Next stop, Jaresh, the ancient Roman city known as Gesera of the Decapolis in the Scriptures. While there, the team visits the Arch of Hadrian, the Gesera Hippodrome, the Temples of Zeus and Artemis, the Southern Theatre and numerous other features.
The final stop of the day takes the team to Mar Elyas, also known as Mount Elijah, where Rick and Doc examine the ruins of a 7th century church built on the site where tradition says Elijah the prophet was taken to heaven in a chariot of fire.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/26/22.
Next stop, Jaresh, the ancient Roman city known as Gesera of the Decapolis in the Scriptures. While there, the team visits the Arch of Hadrian, the Gesera Hippodrome, the Temples of Zeus and Artemis, the Southern Theatre and numerous other features.
The final stop of the day takes the team to Mar Elyas, also known as Mount Elijah, where Rick and Doc examine the ruins of a 7th century church built on the site where tradition says Elijah the prophet was taken to heaven in a chariot of fire.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/26/22.
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