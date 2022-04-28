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Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra
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21 views • April 28, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team makes their way through the Jordanian desert to Wadi Musa, the Valley of Moses. Rick shares the experiences of the day, including a visit to the supposed place where Moses stuck the rock and water flowed in Numbers chapter 20. Rick also provides an update on his important meeting the night before, and what the team has to look forward to tomorrow as they enter Petra.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/28/22
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/28/22
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
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