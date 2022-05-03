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Holy Land Day 6: The Journey from Mount Nebo to the Jordan River
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5 views • May 03, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team explores Mount Nebo, and shares the last view of the Promised Land that Moses experienced before his death. Next stop, the Jordan River, as the team visits the site of the preaching of John the Baptist and the Baptism of Jesus. Rick and Doc also provide a recap of visits to other significant locations in the ‘Other Holy Land’ of Jordan.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/3/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba -
https://www.brighteon.com/6793e334-e24d-4727-a08b-34299e452f62
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/3/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba -
https://www.brighteon.com/6793e334-e24d-4727-a08b-34299e452f62
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