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Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba
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32 views • May 02, 2022
The TruNews tour of the ‘other side’ of the Holy Land continues as the team explores the Dead Sea region. Along the way they encounter Lot’s Wife, the possible remains of Sodom, and the fortress where John the Baptist was imprisoned and beheaded. Rick and Doc also visit several ancient church sites in the city of Madaba, where stunning mosaic tile work echo a vibrant Christian faith fifteen centuries later.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/2/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/2/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
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