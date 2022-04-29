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Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra
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69 views • April 29, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team makes their way through the valleys and channels in sandstone to the ancient city of Petra. Join Rick and Doc as they introduce the TruNews audience to one of the Seven Wonders of the modern world. Included in today’s coverage is the Ancient Treasury, the Petra Church, the Great Temple, the Palace of the Lady, and Little Petra.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/29/22
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/29/22
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
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