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Holy Land Day 7: The Revelation Church City of Philadelphia, Today’s Amman
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37 views • May 04, 2022
Today on TruNews, the team ascends The Citadel, an ancient fortress standing guard over the Biblical city of Philadelphia mentioned in Revelation 3, today’s Amman, Jordan. History and Scripture come alive in observing how Christianity was shaped and propelled by first-century influences. The team also visits Amman’s well-preserved Roman Theatre, and also make a trip to the city of As-Salt, visiting several historic sites and churches.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/4/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba -
https://www.brighteon.com/6793e334-e24d-4727-a08b-34299e452f62
Holy Land Day 6: The Journey from Mount Nebo to the Jordan River - https://www.brighteon.com/c079f280-311a-46da-9fbc-2fb43ca3efa5
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/4/22.
Holy Land Day 1: Ancient Roman City and Elijah's Mountain - https://www.brighteon.com/8b8a9e00-8246-49ba-8f22-f9df2a657f85
Holy Land Day 2: The City of Aqaba and the World’s Oldest Church - https://www.brighteon.com/c4178f62-ff52-4c03-af38-46351999254e
Holy Land Day 3: Wadi Musa, Moses’ Spring, and the Gateway to Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/64e41f8f-d691-4462-85fd-750e96d88c30
Holy Land Day 4: Explorations at Ancient Petra - https://www.brighteon.com/c5a29034-8640-4ef4-ab9b-383962cfd60f
Holy Land Day 5: From the Dead Sea to the Mosaic Churches of Madaba -
https://www.brighteon.com/6793e334-e24d-4727-a08b-34299e452f62
Holy Land Day 6: The Journey from Mount Nebo to the Jordan River - https://www.brighteon.com/c079f280-311a-46da-9fbc-2fb43ca3efa5
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