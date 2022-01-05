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236) Intra-body communications - 6G Electromagnetic Nano-Networks (TeraHertz band)
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426 views • January 05, 2022
Following the line of research that links the 26 GHz band of the 5G spectrum to the multiplication capability of graphene, La Quinta Columna has found new scientific papers that add the factor of microtechnology and nanotechnology being inoculated to advance 6G (0.1-10 THz) intracorporeal nano-network integration.
Credits to ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/terahertz.html:
Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the TeraHertz band | January 5th, 20221: https://rumble.com/vrylrj-electromagnetic-nanonetworks-in-the-terahertz-band.html
(2013) | Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band : https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269853754_Fundamentals_of_Electromagnetic_Nanonetworks_in_the_Terahertz_Band | https://www.nowpublishers.com/article/Details/NET-045
(2010) A study of MAC protocols for WBANs | DOI: 10.3390/s100100128 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22315531/
(2011) UWB-WBAN sensor node design | DOI: 10.1109/IEMBS.2011.6090409 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22254770/
(2015) An intra-body molecular communication networks framework for continuous health monitoring and diagnosis | DOI: 10.1109/EMBC.2015.7319290 |https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26737190/
(2020) Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning |doi: 10.3390/s20051421 | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7085539/
(2020) Intra-body communication (IBC) | Sintec Project | H2020: https://www.sintec-project.eu/
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My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
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Credits to ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/terahertz.html:
Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the TeraHertz band | January 5th, 20221: https://rumble.com/vrylrj-electromagnetic-nanonetworks-in-the-terahertz-band.html
(2013) | Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Nanonetworks in the Terahertz Band : https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269853754_Fundamentals_of_Electromagnetic_Nanonetworks_in_the_Terahertz_Band | https://www.nowpublishers.com/article/Details/NET-045
(2010) A study of MAC protocols for WBANs | DOI: 10.3390/s100100128 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22315531/
(2011) UWB-WBAN sensor node design | DOI: 10.1109/IEMBS.2011.6090409 | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22254770/
(2015) An intra-body molecular communication networks framework for continuous health monitoring and diagnosis | DOI: 10.1109/EMBC.2015.7319290 |https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26737190/
(2020) Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning |doi: 10.3390/s20051421 | https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7085539/
(2020) Intra-body communication (IBC) | Sintec Project | H2020: https://www.sintec-project.eu/
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233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity: https://www.brighteon.com/ac91e53c-611b-4066-b330-d9b75b0b156c
232) Dr. Lee Merritt Warns 5G Linked to Global COVID-19 Outbreaks: https://www.brighteon.com/5e9018aa-f460-4f89-bdf8-bcac0301268b
229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left): https://www.brighteon.com/d860a7e1-d541-4df8-bacf-3dece7c41cae
223) Graphene become magnetic mixed with living cells: https://www.brighteon.com/9067ba2c-6828-4b72-9b88-074054320802
226) Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
222) Remote control of graphene through sound waves (acoustical): https://www.brighteon.com/d01dab4d-a3c6-468e-a241-b1cdd71cdb4d
210) Insertion of electronic devices in biology: https://www.brighteon.com/98d0d4a6-976c-4e79-8fbf-c13978aa3efb
193) President Piñera - 'Machines will be able to insert thoughts and feelings through 5G': https://www.brighteon.com/70d62c85-6c25-4505-b8d7-dcc7bae0e629
205) Graphene oxide causes derealization symptoms (altered perception): https://www.brighteon.com/b7f8067e-3983-4163-913a-4f3a4b0be0fa
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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