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225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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5231 views • November 28, 2021
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UPDATE: 255) US lawyer: You can use 5G to kill & produce "Marburg" for martial law: https://www.brighteon.com/4c125358-0408-40e1-a1d8-aeebfd3988f9
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Source:
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [27.11.2021 13:04] [ Video ] GATESHEAD MASS MURDER BE THE RESISTANCE - 5G KILL GRID INSTALLED TO CAUSE MASS MURDER - SORE EYES BLEEDING EYES NOSE ETC. - SEE THE RADIATION EFFECTS ON THE VIDEO RECORDING KILLING THE BIRDS AND INSECTS - ECOCIDE ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK https://t.me/marksteele5g/4084

Remember also:
240) French prime minister predicts "horrible virus" for presidential elections in April 2022: Is Marburg the follow-up to Covid: https://www.brighteon.com/f632f9cc-424d-4565-aff5-1d456fdd3f53
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
241) Dr. Sevillano was right about COVID Pandemic as an Acute Radiation Syndrome: https://www.brighteon.com/dc51ed29-bb5c-480a-a5c9-a908b4e52890
See also a new inner bleeding-cause effect - 226) Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.brighteon.com/6a465ba0-862e-4ea5-b68f-544a057d37f5

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
emf5gmicrowavesdewmass murderkill gridgatesheadbeamforming
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