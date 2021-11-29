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226) Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack)
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357 views • November 29, 2021
Credits to Stefan Reich: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/stefanreich/
Nov. 26th, 2021 | Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
New inner bleeding-cause effect adding to Mark Steele remarks about 5G health effect. Graphene will vibrate and will be more lethal under 5G radiation:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus
https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings about the vaccines?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
It appears Dr. Noack had "breathing difficulty" remotely activated, after making the graphene hydroxide video and died not long after.
Quick update on Dr. Noack (probable cause of death)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3P3xIYCHHoY/
Please share:
Campra Report: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
https://chemicalviolence.com/2021-07-14-spanish-study-pfizer-vaccine-toxic-graphene-oxide.html
Original German video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xM9Qx8yJm0OW/
https://t.me/DieFrontNews (German)
Mirror on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpupk3-graphene-razor-blades-found-in-the-covid-vaccines-dr.-andreas-noack.html
More confirmation for graphene in the vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q2fGz7b3Rd72/
Nov. 26th, 2021 | Graphene "razor blades" found in the COVID vaccines (Dr. Andreas Noack): https://www.bitchute.com/video/X9oMvf6dbhCi/
New inner bleeding-cause effect adding to Mark Steele remarks about 5G health effect. Graphene will vibrate and will be more lethal under 5G radiation:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus
https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
Has Dr. Noack been killed after publishing his findings about the vaccines?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pEBQm4hCh5cz/
It appears Dr. Noack had "breathing difficulty" remotely activated, after making the graphene hydroxide video and died not long after.
Quick update on Dr. Noack (probable cause of death)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k3P3xIYCHHoY/
Please share:
Campra Report: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES
https://chemicalviolence.com/2021-07-14-spanish-study-pfizer-vaccine-toxic-graphene-oxide.html
Original German video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xM9Qx8yJm0OW/
https://t.me/DieFrontNews (German)
Mirror on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpupk3-graphene-razor-blades-found-in-the-covid-vaccines-dr.-andreas-noack.html
More confirmation for graphene in the vaccines: https://www.bitchute.com/video/q2fGz7b3Rd72/
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