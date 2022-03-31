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255) US lawyer: You can use 5G to kill & produce "Marburg" for martial law
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1704 views • March 31, 2022
Credits to Todd Callender: The Role of Hospitals, Covid Injections And 5G In Genocide: https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/31/the-role-of-hospitals-covid-injections-and-5g-in-genocide/
MUST WATCH THE FULL TESTIMONY | Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and attorney Todd Callender: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mBMFcW4nKDyB/
The present video is updating this previous video:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus
https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
MUST WATCH THE FULL TESTIMONY | Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and attorney Todd Callender: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mBMFcW4nKDyB/
The present video is updating this previous video:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus
https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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