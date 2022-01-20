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240) French prime minister predicts "horrible virus" for presidential elections in April 2022: Is Marburg the follow-up to Covid?
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4495 views • January 20, 2022
Source: Theara TruthNews (Facebook Channel): Ecoutez bien à 1mn 05: https://www.facebook.com/100076557675775/videos/464548025041040/?story_fbid=115527024342553&;id=100076557675775
Remember:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
241) Dr. Sevillano was right about COVID Pandemic as an Acute Radiation Syndrome: https://www.brighteon.com/dc51ed29-bb5c-480a-a5c9-a908b4e52890
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Remember:
225) 5G-caused bleeding of eyes & nose will be blamed on Marburg virus: https://www.brighteon.com/607d51de-68a4-4b90-a148-38d7e118d08f
241) Dr. Sevillano was right about COVID Pandemic as an Acute Radiation Syndrome: https://www.brighteon.com/dc51ed29-bb5c-480a-a5c9-a908b4e52890
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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