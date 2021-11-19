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223) Graphene become magnetic mixed with living cells
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123 views • November 19, 2021
Credits to LAQUINTA COLUMNA:
LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN NORMALIZAN LAS ARRRITMIAS Y MUERTES SÚBITAS PROVOCADAS POR LA "VACUNA" - PROGRAMA 188 - | Noviembre 18, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LOSMEDIOSDECOMUNICACI%C3%93NNORMALIZANLASARRITMIASYMUERTESS%C3%9ABITASPROVOCADASPORLAVACUNA-PROGRAMA188-:7
Why magnetism was so important to remote control people, because fields are King. The Big Misconception About Electricity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHIhgxav9LY
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
LOS MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN NORMALIZAN LAS ARRRITMIAS Y MUERTES SÚBITAS PROVOCADAS POR LA "VACUNA" - PROGRAMA 188 - | Noviembre 18, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LOSMEDIOSDECOMUNICACI%C3%93NNORMALIZANLASARRITMIASYMUERTESS%C3%9ABITASPROVOCADASPORLAVACUNA-PROGRAMA188-:7
Why magnetism was so important to remote control people, because fields are King. The Big Misconception About Electricity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bHIhgxav9LY
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
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