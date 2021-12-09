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229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left)
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1201 views • December 09, 2021
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA (english version on https://www.orwell.city/):
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 205 | December 9th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA205-:a
Researchers Operate Lab-Grown Heart Cells by Remote Control (2018): https://health.ucsd.edu/news/releases/Pages/2018-05-18-researchers-operate-lab-grown-heart-cells-by-remote-control.aspx
Original video 'Mouse heart cells on graphene': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze30FTViOc4 |
[Texas, Nov. 2021] Astroworld festival was hell - First hand account: https://www.brighteon.com/bbbca631-3335-4f95-b4ec-a5e2ff727219
227) O-so-moronic scariant is electromagnetic radiation - "COVID" & ITS SCARIANTS DO NOT EXIST! https://www.brighteon.com/72930377-1156-4492-bc06-face0a2468d3
EMF (electromagnetic fields) can be light, microwaves, etc. 5G technology comes into this picture fully. And graphene 100% explains the deaths of younger people injected who have been suddenly dying of arrhythmia, even though it appears to be a simple and common heart attack. Graphene is the antenna, the biologic interference is extremely dangerous.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 205 | December 9th, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA205-:a
Researchers Operate Lab-Grown Heart Cells by Remote Control (2018): https://health.ucsd.edu/news/releases/Pages/2018-05-18-researchers-operate-lab-grown-heart-cells-by-remote-control.aspx
Original video 'Mouse heart cells on graphene': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze30FTViOc4 |
[Texas, Nov. 2021] Astroworld festival was hell - First hand account: https://www.brighteon.com/bbbca631-3335-4f95-b4ec-a5e2ff727219
227) O-so-moronic scariant is electromagnetic radiation - "COVID" & ITS SCARIANTS DO NOT EXIST! https://www.brighteon.com/72930377-1156-4492-bc06-face0a2468d3
EMF (electromagnetic fields) can be light, microwaves, etc. 5G technology comes into this picture fully. And graphene 100% explains the deaths of younger people injected who have been suddenly dying of arrhythmia, even though it appears to be a simple and common heart attack. Graphene is the antenna, the biologic interference is extremely dangerous.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
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