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227) O-so-moronic scariant is electromagnetic radiation - "COVID" & ITS SCARIANTS DO NOT EXIST!
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165 views • December 02, 2021
In Spain, increasing citizen reports are measuring high radiation values from telecommunication antennas, namely 5G tech, with extreme values of electric field induction, power density and magnetic flux density. Check the comparison between the values with and without a metallic (copper and silver) electromagnetic field shielding (EMF) curtain. The symptoms are the classic ones for acute irradiation syndrome. Dizziness, headaches, sleep changes, metallic taste, immune depression, neurological changes, blood glucose increase, etc. If the person is vaccinated with graphene the symptoms will be much more aggravated by the antenna and superconducting nature of graphene, and may even lead to death, under the symptoms known as COVID.
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Directo Nocturno de La Quinta Columna - Prog.199: thtps://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA199-:b
Value conversion table: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Standard values for exposure and biological sensitivity: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left): https://www.brighteon.com/d860a7e1-d541-4df8-bacf-3dece7c41cae
Without a doubt, we are facing an electro-pandemic, as predicted. The aim is to depress and weaken the population, and sell us the farce of viral waves. Virus means toxic, it is about pollution and environmental contamination. Another conspiracy that has become a true fact.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA:
Directo Nocturno de La Quinta Columna - Prog.199: thtps://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA199-:b
Value conversion table: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Standard values for exposure and biological sensitivity: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
229) Remote control of heart cells with graphene (no doubts left): https://www.brighteon.com/d860a7e1-d541-4df8-bacf-3dece7c41cae
Without a doubt, we are facing an electro-pandemic, as predicted. The aim is to depress and weaken the population, and sell us the farce of viral waves. Virus means toxic, it is about pollution and environmental contamination. Another conspiracy that has become a true fact.
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
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