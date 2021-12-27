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233) ESSENTIAL VIEWING: The Covid vaxxines are human-to-transhuman conversion kits to enslave & eliminate humanity
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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403 views • December 27, 2021
Video summary of NANOTECHNOLOGY identified in "covid" vaccines. Its composition, the raw material used, the self-assembly mechanisms, the side effects and the final purpose of the operation.

Original video - LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/ | Dec 17, 2021 | NANOTECNOLOGÍA IDENTIFICADA EN VACUNAS - COMPOSICIÓN Y OBJETIVO - PROYECTO HUMAN 2.0: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/NANOTECNOLOG%C3%8DAENVACUNAS-COMPOSICI%C3%93NYPROP%C3%93SITOFINAL-PROYECTOHUMAN2.0:8
Credits to FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring:
5G is a target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology: https://www.brighteon.com/cf03d0b1-a6ca-4741-b484-9ed90d818d23

For more about it:
https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/search/label/Redes%20de%20nanocomunicaciones
https://www.orwell.city/search/label/Nanotechnology

TRANSCRIPT available at https://www.expandingawarenessrelations.com/dr-ricardo-delgado-of-la-quinta-columna-connects-the-vaccine-graphene-oxide-nanotechnology-to-the-great-reset-transhumanism-agenda/

NOTES

Source

La Quinta Columna has provided this invaluable information. Learn more in Spanish at www.laquintacolumna.net. English translations are kindly provided by Orwell City at https://www.orwell.city/, for which donations would be much deserved.

Dr. Campra’s final technical report can be found at https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/final-report.html.

Neuro-rights

Towards new human rights in the age of neuroscience and neurotechnology: https://lsspjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40504-017-0050-1

Center for international Relations and Sustainable Development: “It’s Time for Neuro – Rights: https://www.cirsd.org/en/horizons/horizons-winter-2021-issue-no-18/its-time-for-neuro--rights

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
vaccine5ggenocidepandemicslaverytranshumanismvaxjabnanotechinjectioncovidgraphenenanorouter
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