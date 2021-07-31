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210) Insertion of electronic devices in biology
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91 views • July 31, 2021
Singularity University Summits, 08/08/2017
Biotechnology/Nanotechnology | Andrew Hessel | SingularityU Germany Summit 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs
Andrew Hessel is a futurist and catalyst in biological technologies, helping industry, academics, and authorities better understand the changes ahead in life science. He is a Distinguished Researcher with Autodesk Inc. Bio/Nano Programmable Matter group, based out of San Francisco. He is also the co-founder of the Pink Army Cooperative, the world first cooperative biotechnology company, which is aiming to make open source viral therapies for cancer.
DARPA, AI, Internet of Things, intersection of electronic devices with biological devices, Neuralink, living cells are electrical machines too – you can receive signals and you can inject signals (think electroshock). DARPA wants to see cell phones the size of a mitochondrion in every cell so that it can call you up and you can delete it. The IoT can apply to the 50 trillion cells in our bodies.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Biotechnology/Nanotechnology | Andrew Hessel | SingularityU Germany Summit 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs
Andrew Hessel is a futurist and catalyst in biological technologies, helping industry, academics, and authorities better understand the changes ahead in life science. He is a Distinguished Researcher with Autodesk Inc. Bio/Nano Programmable Matter group, based out of San Francisco. He is also the co-founder of the Pink Army Cooperative, the world first cooperative biotechnology company, which is aiming to make open source viral therapies for cancer.
DARPA, AI, Internet of Things, intersection of electronic devices with biological devices, Neuralink, living cells are electrical machines too – you can receive signals and you can inject signals (think electroshock). DARPA wants to see cell phones the size of a mitochondrion in every cell so that it can call you up and you can delete it. The IoT can apply to the 50 trillion cells in our bodies.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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