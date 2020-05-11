© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIBLE'S HORROR SHOW - JEFF TADLOCK (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • May 11, 2020
Religions were created by the Controllers of earth. The Royals claim they rule by Divine Right of Kings. The 3 Abrahamic Religions are Judaism, Islam, and Christianity which all came from the same origins. All religions dumb down, divide & conquer the masses with only a tidbit of Truth in each religion. Anyone that has ever ACTUALLY read the Holy Bible knows beyond any doubt the GAWD in that book is not a loving being. The easiest way to actually Wake Up from religions to read the religious texts that created each religion, or vice-versa the religious texts that each religion created. Common Sense is not very common on earth, Truthers are even more rare, and the rarest creation on earth are CONSCIOUS beings. Conscious beings are AGNOSTIC, they are not THEISTS nor ATHEISTS. We are the Ones we have been waiting for, you must do your own research as Truther & become CONSCIOUS, so you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Only Conscious Beings can change or create reality!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd1b987f-6c20-477b-bfb8-c7340edfedbe
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/905e74b4-974b-480e-ab67-8234366889e9
SCIENCE OF THE SOUL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mJ33YnmJ1jA6/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6b08019d-d035-428a-a7f0-77aef20a49f8
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
RELIGION IS COMPLETE BS - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/545b1cda-0e48-4b90-917c-7a3edb1baf48
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd1b987f-6c20-477b-bfb8-c7340edfedbe
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/905e74b4-974b-480e-ab67-8234366889e9
SCIENCE OF THE SOUL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mJ33YnmJ1jA6/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6b08019d-d035-428a-a7f0-77aef20a49f8
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
RELIGION IS COMPLETE BS - GEORGE CARLIN (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/545b1cda-0e48-4b90-917c-7a3edb1baf48
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2e453b7e-2b55-4876-9399-a8cfa6188a83
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.