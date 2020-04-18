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BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
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83 views • April 18, 2020
Dolores Cannon’s career as a hypnotherapist specializing in past life regression spanned almost 50 years and had taken her on an incredible journey along countless fascinating destinations. As the range of topics her work covers and sheer volume of original material she had produced places her in a category of her own. Dolores had regressed 1,000s of people during her many decades in practice. Dolores' first job working as a regression therapist was for the US Navy. She spent 20 years as a military wife, and during her world travels with her husband, was able to past life regress people from all over the earth. There are many other Regression Therapists that have followed in her footsteps, but she is an original that broke lots of new ground with many discoveries. Dolores Cannon, who transitioned from this world on October 18, 2014, left behind incredible accomplishments in the fields of alternative healing, hypnosis, metaphysics and past life regression, but most impressive of all was her innate understanding that the most important thing she could do was to share information. To reveal hidden or undiscovered knowledge vital to the enlightenment of humanity and our lessons here on Earth. She was also the author of 17 non-fiction books (which mainly focused on her past life regression sessions), and was working on 3 more books at the time of her passing. Further Truths about Reincarnation can easily be found from the 1,000s of documented cases of young children remembering past their past lives. Investigations into their stories identify their past identities, homes, families, life details, and even their causes of death. Consciousness is Spirituality, Religions are Indoctrination & Brainwashing into accepting Slavery, and she puts it right out there. It is way past time to WAKE UP!!! You CAN NOT become CONSCIOUS if you are still brainwashed into religious dogma, so lose all the lies you have been taught, and do your own research to learn TRUTH.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CKXM2p2Kex2S/
DOLORES CANNON BOOK COLLECTION (EBOOKS)
https://b-ok.cc/g/Dolores%20Cannon
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27822d26-3245-4318-98a5-2e6b5399d616
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CKXM2p2Kex2S/
DOLORES CANNON BOOK COLLECTION (EBOOKS)
https://b-ok.cc/g/Dolores%20Cannon
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/27822d26-3245-4318-98a5-2e6b5399d616
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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