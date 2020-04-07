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THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
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111 views • April 07, 2020
TRUTH is the new hate speech, so this video does/will have its haters since over 90% of the world's population is UNCONSCIOUS.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd1b987f-6c20-477b-bfb8-c7340edfedbe
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/905e74b4-974b-480e-ab67-8234366889e9
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6b08019d-d035-428a-a7f0-77aef20a49f8
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/620ec7f8-9573-4f1c-91a0-5f13ab834c35
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
STARS DON'T LIE, THE OCCULTED HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/dd1b987f-6c20-477b-bfb8-c7340edfedbe
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d493371c-94fc-4a09-8359-7a0211c558d3
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
PROPHETS FOR PROFIT$ (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/38edf1fa-5107-4094-8189-acf44803cacc
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/905e74b4-974b-480e-ab67-8234366889e9
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/6b08019d-d035-428a-a7f0-77aef20a49f8
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
1960s GOVERNMENT SUBLIMINAL NATIONAL ANTHEM VIDEO - THEY LIVE! - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e769c6fc-2937-4d9f-904f-ba0a3bddb636
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 2 (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/620ec7f8-9573-4f1c-91a0-5f13ab834c35
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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