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THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
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245 views • April 16, 2020
The Top of the Pyramid consists of The Rothschild's (Banking, Money, Liens & Debts), The Vatican (Religions, Education & Science), and The British Crown (Contracts, Lands, Laws, & Figurehead of Power). All of these entities are part of the Original 13 Reptilian Families that now rule over the earth in totality. They all share in control of mainstream media through the Zionists, Jesuits, and Nazis. This is likely way too much Truth for most Sheeple to ever handle, but handle it they must, if they ever want to become CONSCIOUS & AWAKE!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e7c146f2-e4bf-48f3-b25f-17ce667e3042
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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