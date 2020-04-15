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THE HUGE SECRET THAT PRINCESS DIANA KNEW - DAVID ICKE (VIDEO)
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418 views • April 15, 2020
So many people can't figure out why the Royals, the Vatican, & the Rothschild's are able to rule the world. This video should help fellow Truthers connect a few more dots. The Royals are in fact wolves (reptiles) in sheep's (human) clothing. The Royals are not human beings, they only appear as such in public places. They know true knowledge of the universe yet they teach complete BS to the masses by use of the 4 Sources of Disinformation, which they created. They have secret technologies that they don't share with the sheep, yet force the masses to go to Doctors & Hospitals that provide Big Pharma chemical medicines that have numerous side-effects, and never actually cure any diseases. They also brought strange customs & courtesies with them that no human would ever think up or practice. It amazes me that so many people never question where the idea of Kings & Queens even comes from, or why all Royals in Europe wear the same military medals. Nobody questions where their medals come from or who/what gave them to them. This video will greatly help those with an open mind that can critically think while also using common sense. There is a reason the King or Queen of Great Britain is always front & center whenever photographed with other politicians of the world, the reason is because the politicians work for the Royals and not the citizens of the countries they "supposedly" represent.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE BIGGEST SECRET: THE BOOK THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD - DAVID ICKE (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/610022/931fc1
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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