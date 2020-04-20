© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5 CHILDREN'S REINCARNATION STORIES ABOUT THEIR PAST LIVES (VIDEO)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • April 20, 2020
These special children were able to recall events, places, times and people's names with incredible accuracy….. but how could all of this information come from someone so young and innocent. The following are five amazing stories from children……. who have more than just a vivid imagination. These are 5 Children, out of 1,000s, who remember their past lives. Therefore, we have 1,000s of children remembering past lives while still very young in age, and we have 1,000s of people remembering past lives while under past life regression therapy. These facts are not made up, they are REALITY. The proof is both overwhelming and conclusive; Religions were created by the Controllers on earth to Dumb Down, Divide, Conquer & Control us during each physical life. The 4 Sources of Disinformation tell us REINCARNATION is not real, but then again, we know those 4 Sources LIE ABOUT EVERYTHING. Time to Wake Up, become a Truther, do your Own Research, keep an Open Mind, practice Common Sense, and don't stop doing research until you Wake Up to 30 or more TRUTHS & become a CONSCIOUS BEING. Never forget, EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rthibPhkmkOo/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BETWEEN DEATH & LIFE: REINCARNATION IS REALITY - DOLORES CANNON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rthibPhkmkOo/
THE GREATEST "STORY" EVER TOLD - VERSION 1 (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWiE4yT9BIuA/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.