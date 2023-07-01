Create New Account
The [Nefarious] Plan
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Operation Take Down America

* To be successful, the plot needed to be several things: practical, achievable and irreversible.

* Demons require collaborators and can’t do this without us.

* We were made above them.

* That’s why they hate — and need — us.

* They can’t do this on their own.

* They need willing accomplices.


The 6 Planks

1. Decadence

2. Debt

3. Dunces

4. Decay

5. Death

6. Defeat

p.s. Then there’s Judgment.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 2 February 2023

https://rumble.com/v2847vc-very-good-trump-45-slams-gender-ideology-guest-tina-descovich-2223.html

Keywords
