The [Nefarious] Plan

Operation Take Down America
* To be successful, the plot needed to be several things: practical, achievable and irreversible.
* Demons require collaborators and can’t do this without us.
* We were made above them.
* That’s why they hate — and need — us.
* They can’t do this on their own.
* They need willing accomplices.
The 6 Planks
1. Decadence
2. Debt
3. Dunces
4. Decay
5. Death
6. Defeat
p.s. Then there’s Judgment.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 2 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v2847vc-very-good-trump-45-slams-gender-ideology-guest-tina-descovich-2223.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.