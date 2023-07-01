[Nefarious] Defeat

They Don’t Own Much — But They Own The Gatekeepers
* Progressivism is not a political ideology; it is a religious cult.
* Cults don’t permit critical thinking.
* It is its own theology.
* It’s not the open heretics that are killing us (there aren’t that many of them); it’s the traitors and betrayers.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 30 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2fkivv-something-stinks-about-vivek-guest-john-ramirez-33023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.