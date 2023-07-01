Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Nefarious] Defeat
channel image
Son of the Republic
484 Subscribers
8 views
Published a day ago

They Don’t Own Much — But They Own The Gatekeepers

* Progressivism is not a political ideology; it is a religious cult.

* Cults don’t permit critical thinking.

* It is its own theology.

* It’s not the open heretics that are killing us (there aren’t that many of them); it’s the traitors and betrayers.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 30 March 2023

https://rumble.com/v2fkivv-something-stinks-about-vivek-guest-john-ramirez-33023.html

Keywords
evilpridetraitorsataniccultsatanismdemonicspiritual warfareprogressivismtakedowndefeattheologyideologypaganismdemonismhereticnefariousgatekeepersteve deacebetrayermalevolencedehumanism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket