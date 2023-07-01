[Nefarious] Death

The Turning Point
* Embracing a culture of death is what set the stage for every other debauchery.
* This is real evil.
* We’re in the real endgame now.
* We always get the amount of evil — and tyranny — we are willing to tolerate.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 23 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ej1kv-indictment-whats-true-whats-bunk-guest-bobby-burack-32323.html
