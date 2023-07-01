[Nefarious] Debt

Usury: Debt Enslavement
* We often talk about economic issues as if they’re separate from spiritual or moral dilemmas.
* They are part and parcel.
* The more immoral a people become, the bigger the gubment will become.
* You can’t have a limited government with limited principle in a culture.
* The more virtue a culture loses, the bigger a gubment will grow.
* When government removes the God, it becomes the god.
* Where did the debt come from? Why is it there?
* Almost all of it is discretionary spending or entitlements.
* Now everyone is in on it.
* Governments don’t have $; they confiscate it or print it — thus devaluing your $.
* It’s an inflationary construct.
* That’s why we want government to be limited.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 16 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v29tgs6-elon-the-antichrist-guest-michael-farris-21623.html
