[Nefarious] Decadence

We Just Do It To Ourselves
* Hell doesn’t tempt us with what it wants.
* It tempts us with what we want.
* We need to see things as they are, not how we want them to be or as they once were.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 9 February 2023
https://rumble.com/v28x80s-nordstream-sabotage-us-had-means-motive-and-opportunity-guests-ed-dowd-and-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.