Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Nefarious] Decadence
channel image
Son of the Republic
484 Subscribers
12 views
Published a day ago

We Just Do It To Ourselves

* Hell doesn’t tempt us with what it wants.

* It tempts us with what we want.

* We need to see things as they are, not how we want them to be or as they once were.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 9 February 2023

https://rumble.com/v28x80s-nordstream-sabotage-us-had-means-motive-and-opportunity-guests-ed-dowd-and-.html

Keywords
corruptionevilpridesatanicsatanismherodemonicspiritual warfaresufferingtakedowntolerancetemptationvanityvictimhooddysfunctioncomfortlegenddemonismnefariousspiritual darknesssteve deacedecadencemalevolenceconflict avoidance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket